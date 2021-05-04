Missing Minnesota 2-year-old found unharmed after traffic stop on NYS Thruway

BRUTUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A two-year-old who was reported missing on Monday in Minneapolis, Minnesota was found with her 27-year-old sister after a traffic stop on the New York State Thruway.

A press release from the New York State Police says Amina Mohamed, 27, was pulled over on the Thruway after law enforcement pinged Mohamed’s cell phone. It put her in the area of Exit 42-Geneva on the Thruway. Shortly after 10:30 a.m., State Police saw a car that matched that of the one Mohamed was driving. The car was speeding, and police initiated a traffic stop.

Mohamed was taken into custody after the traffic stop and the two-year-old was found in the car in good health and unharmed.