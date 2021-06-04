MISSING: Oswego 14-year-old last seen Tuesday might be in Fulton or Syracuse

VOLNEY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oswego Sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help in locating Adriana Holley, 14 from the Town of Volney. She was last seen late Tuesday night, and it is believed that she left on her own accord. 

Adriana is approximately 5’3” tall, weighing around 130 pounds and has brown hair. She was last seen in a camouflage hooded sweatshirt and jean shorts. It is believed that Adriana frequents areas in Fulton and Syracuse. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the Oswego County’s Sheriff’s Office at 315-349-3411.

