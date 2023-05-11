SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department is asking for help in looking for 44-year-old John Reschke, of Syracuse, who is being deemed a missing person.

Reschke is a white male with brown hair, brown eyes and a full beard. He stands at about five feet and ten inches tall, weighing around 170 pounds.

Courtesy of Syracuse Police.

Reschke was last seen on Sunday, May 7 around 11:46 p.m., leaving a tavern on Syracuse Street in Baldwinsville.

Police say Reschke left the tavern alone, and walked. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, black hat with a Dallas Cowboys emblem and blue jeans. He may have also had a red and black plaid shirt on as well.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of John Reschke, please contact the Syracuse Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (315) 442-5222.