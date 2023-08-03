OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) – New York State Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a 15-year-old Ogdensburg teen.

State Police said that Marcus N. McLean (Maddie McLean) went missing. McLean was last known to be at a residence on State Route 37 in the town of Lisbon on Wednesday, August 2, around 4:30p.m. McLean left in an unknown direction.

McLean is described as a 5’2”, hazel eyes, around 140-pound white female with multi-colors hair: shoulder length, black/purple/pink hair. The missing teen was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, white/black checkered shorts and white shoes. McLean has a nose ring, lip ring, and wearing a black choker necklace.

Marcus McLean (Maddie McLean)

Anyone with any information is asked to call the state police at 315-379-0012.