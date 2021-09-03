Missing Vulnerable Adult alert: Heuang Littanavong, 66 missing between Binghamton, Oneonta

SYDNEY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — There is a Missing Vulnerable Adult alert for Heuang Littanavong, 66 from Sydney, NY between Binghamton and Oneonta.

Heuang has dementia, and may be in need of medical attention, She was last seen on Pearl Street West in the Village of Sydney in Delaware County at 5 p.m. on Thursday. She was driving a 2006 tan Jeep Commander with New York Registration DRP-8126.

If you see Heuang or have information on her whereabouts, contact the Village of Sydney Police Department at 607-561-2301 or call 9-1-1.