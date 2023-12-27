UPDATE 6:12 p.m. on 12-27-23: The New York State Missing Vulnerable Adult Alert for Maryann Mclean was cancelled.

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An alert was issued by the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services for a vulnerable missing 76-year-old woman from Pennsylvania who is believed to be in the Syracuse area.

Maryann Mclean is a vulnerable adult with dementia and may need medical attention. She was last seen in Moscow, Pennsylvania, at 8 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 24.

She was driving a 2016 white Nissan Sentra with a Pennsylvania license plate of LNV9202.

Maryann is 5-foot-6, weighs 135 pounds, and has gray hair and brown eyes.

A photo of her and a similar car to what she is driving can be seen below:

Courtesy of NYS Division of Criminal Justice Services Courtesy of NYS Division of Criminal Justice Services

Anyone with information on her whereabouts can call Pennsylvania State Police at 570-253-7126.