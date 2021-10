CENTRAL SQUARE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Craig Wilson is a 73-year-old missing vulnerable adult with dementia and may be in need of medical attention. He was last seen on Michaels Way in the village of Central Square, Oswego County at 9:00am on Saturday, October 30.

Craig was driving a red 2019 Nissan Rogue with New York handicap registration 555940. He may travel to Maryland.