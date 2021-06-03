Missing Vulnerable Adult: Man missing in Watertown since Monday

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –Watertown Police have issued a Missing Vulnerable Adult Alert for Bryan Christopher Lindsey, 29, of Watertown. Lindsey left his residence on Monday in a red 2015 Toyota Camry with license plate KLY 3654.

Lindsey was last seen in Baldwinsville, and he’s a 5”10” tall white male with brown hair, weighing approximately 215 pounds. He was last seen in a blue polo shirt with white and red stripes, with blue jeans and dark sneakers.







Lindsey is considered vulnerable because he has medical conditions that require medication.

If you see Lindsey or have any information on his whereabouts, Watertown Police ask that you contact them at 315-782-2233.