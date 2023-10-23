UPDATE: The two teens were found as of 6 p.m. Monday night. The Watertown Police thanks the public for their assistance in this matter.

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Watertown Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating two teen girls that have been missing since Thursday, October 19.

Authorities said that 14-year-old Lillian Hunt and 16-year-old Jaelynn Deline were both last seen Thursday night in the area of Burns Avenue. The pair were last seen together that night.

Hunt was last seen with a dark hooded sweatshirt, dark sweatpants, and purple and white Nike Air Jordan sneakers. She has long blonde hair with a redish tint. She is 5′6″ tall and is weighing 130 pounds.

Deline was last seen in a white hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and black Converse shoes. She has black and brown hair and brown eyes. She’s 5′4″ tall and currently weighs 137 pounds.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Watertown City Police at 315-782-2233.

Courtesy: Watertown Police Department