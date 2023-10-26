WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Watertown Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 15-year-old girl.

On Friday, October 20, uniformed patrols took a report of a missing juvenile. City Police say that Jeanelle Barker was last spotted in the area of the 800 block of Morrison Street.

Barker was last seen wearing brown pants and a black jacket. She was also carrying a black garbage bag. Barker is described as 5-feet, 8-inches tall and weighing 100 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with any information on Barker’s whereabouts should contact the Watertown City Police at 315-782-2233.