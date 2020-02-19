Misso not quitting, giving Democrats three-way primary to decide who will challenge Katko

RED CREEK, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Democrat Roger Misso announced Wednesday morning that he will be part of the three-way primary in which Democrats will decide who’s best to challenge Republican Congressman John Katko for New York’s 24th District.

Misso joins Democrats Dana Balter and Francis Conole in the three-way race to be held on Tuesday, June 23.

Facing political pressure to quit in his bid for NY-24 @Misso4Congress with a clear message outside Red Creek High School.



"I will not yield."@NewsChannel9#LocalSYR pic.twitter.com/vZYtQ65hOr — Robert Hackford (@Robert_Hackford) February 19, 2020

Over the weekend, Democratic party leaders in Onondaga County met to endorse a candidate. Surprising to some, Conole quickly received more than half of the room’s vote in the first round, giving him the endorsement.

Conole had already earned the endorsement of Cayuga County Democrats.

Dana Balter, who already had the backing of Oswego County Democrats this time around, quickly decided she’d stay in the race.

Balter received Onondaga County’s endorsement and ultimately the nomination in 2016, won Onondaga County in November, but lost to incumbent John Katko.

Misso’s home county, Wayne County, the fourth county in NY24, decided not to endorse.

A county committee’s endorsement comes with financial resources and boots-on-the-ground volunteers.