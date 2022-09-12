SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV ) — When you think of professional baseball you might think of big money salaries. However, for the majority of minor league baseball players, that is not the case.

Simon Rosenblum Larson a pitcher in the Tampa Bay Rays organization and co-creator of More Than Baseball, a minor leaguer advocacy group, says that apart from high draft picks who get a large signing bonus, the majority of players are struggling.

“Your run-of-the-mill minor leaguer has a second job in the offseason,” he said, “Maybe a third job.”

“I would just ask anybody who’s ever been to a minor League baseball game to envision what they would do if they were trying to live on $11,000 a year,” he said, “How many of you could afford an apartment? How many of you could afford to pay your bills and support a family member?”

But now, that soon could change.

The Major League Baseball players’ association will submit union authorization cards to an arbitrator on Wednesday under an agreement with Major League Baseball that will lead to collective bargaining for approximately 5,500 minor league players.

“I was drafted by the Rays in the 19th round of the 2018 draft,” Rosenblum Larson said, “When I was drafted, I had no right to negotiate with any other team in professional baseball. So there was no free market for my services.”

On Wednesday an arbitrator appointed by Major League Baseball will count the cards and if more than 50% of the eligible players for the bargaining unit agree, MLB will recognize the union for minor leaguers.

This would mark the first time Minor League players would be represented by the MLBPA. The same organization that since it began bargaining on the players’ behalf in 1968 has seen average MLB salaries rise from $19,000 in 1967 to over $4 million today.

Rosenblum Larson says it has been a long time coming for minor leaguers to be fairly compensated.

“Baseball is an $11 billion industry and it’s paying its players $11,000 a year, and that’s a good salary!” he explained, “Some players are making $4,800 a year to play, right? It’s not sustainable. It doesn’t make any sense.”

“Baseball is a beautiful game that deserves all the love we can give it as a society. It’s amazing. It’s something that I love. I’ve played it my whole life. And when major League baseball is paying its players poverty-level wages and forcing them to, like, basically struggle to survive every single year that they’re playing this game, that disgusts me.”

Hopefully, with this new agreement, the game can move towards fair salaries for each and every player. To learn more about Rosenblum Larson’s advocacy organization visit the More Than Baseball website.