SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s been one year since MMA fighter Shane Manley became a victim of gun violence.

Manley took a shot to the abdomen while working as a bouncer at Orange Crate Brewing. Now, one year later he’s turning his pain into purpose.

“I almost died in a senseless act,” Manley said. “I didn’t deserve to be shot and if I wasn’t there someone else could’ve been shot.”

As a professional mixed martial artist, Manley’s strength and determination kept him going. He spent nearly eight weeks in the hospital and four months later went on to compete in a Jiu Jitsu competition and win a world championship.

“I’m not the kind of guy who’s going to sit here and be a victim,” Manley said. “If anything good can come from this, this [the gym] is it.”

Bullet proof Jiu Jitsu opened May 15.

“In the summer we’ll be doing free summer camps for kids to help prevent gun violence,” Manley said. “Martial arts taught me a lot, it taught me discipline, so I just want to pass that on.”