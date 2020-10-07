Mobile COVID testing clinic comes to Madison County October 15

WAMPSVILLE, NY (WSYR-TV) — The Madison County Health Department and Upstate Medical University have partnered to bring a mobile COVID-19 testing clinic to Wampsville, October 15.

Nasopharyngeal COVID-19 diagnostic tests will be offered by appointment. “We wanted to provide afternoon hours to our residents, especially to those who work or go to school during the day,” said Madison County Public Health Director Eric Faisst. “Thank you to SUNY Upstate for bringing their mobile testing abilities to Madison County once again.”

The testing will take place in the Madison County Complex Parking Lot, 138 North Court Street, Wampsville, NY from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. October 15 Anyone who would like to be tested should call 315-464-2582 select option 0 to set up an appointment.

