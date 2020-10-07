Mobile COVID testing clinic comes to Madison County October 15

WAMPSVILLE, NY (WSYR-TV) — The Madison County Health Department and Upstate Medical University have partnered to bring a mobile COVID-19 testing clinic to Wampsville, October 15.
Nasopharyngeal COVID-19 diagnostic tests will be offered by appointment. “We wanted to provide afternoon hours to our residents, especially to those who work or go to school during the day,” said Madison County Public Health Director Eric Faisst. “Thank you to SUNY Upstate for bringing their mobile testing abilities to Madison County once again.”
The testing will take place in the Madison County Complex Parking Lot, 138 North Court Street, Wampsville, NY from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. October 15 Anyone who would like to be tested should call 315-464-2582 select option 0 to set up an appointment.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Derek Chauvin, officer charged in George Floyd’s death, released on bond
- Bills Injury Report: Feliciano returns to practice
- COVID Cluster: Syracuse University students react to the spread of the virus on campus
- Longtime CNY Program Helping CNY Youth
- Tracking the Tropics: Delta moving over Gulf after Mexico landfall, watches and warnings issued for US
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App