Mobile food pantries coming to Oswego Co. communities

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Combatting food insecurity remains another top priority amid the pandemic and the Oswego County Health Department is joining in on the fight.

The health department has partnered with the Food Bank of Central New York to bring two mobile food pantries to its community.

The first is at the Life Church on Tuesday, February 2 beginning at 3 p.m.

The other will be held a week later at Bowens Corners United Methodist Church, Tuesday, February 9 at 3 p.m.

Both will be drive-thru style. Boxes will be limited to one per household and only while supplies last.

No registration is required.