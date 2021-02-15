Mobile food pantry at Sam Pomeranz Jewish Community Center on Monday

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Sam Pomeranz Jewish Community Center of Syracuse is holding a mobile food pantry Monday afternoon. They partnered with the Food Bank of Central New York to host the free drive-thru event from 2 to 4 p.m.

The event will be held in the JCC parking lot on Thompson Road in DeWitt. Registration is not required and there are no income requirements either. Each family will get one box of food, but it’s only until supplies last.

