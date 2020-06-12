Mobile food pantry hosts free distribution in Syracuse’s south side

(WSYR-TV) — The pandemic has been hitting families and many have been struggling to put food on the table. Friday afternoon, a helping hand was given to those in need.
A mobile food pantry set up shop on the city’s south side on Friday. Anyone was able to stop by and get a free box of food.
There were no income requirements. Those taking part said it’s just one way of giving back.
“This is a food desert and anytime we can get this type of helping coming in our community is a plus for underprivileged… people… everything that the food bank has is all nutritious, so it’s a blessing they are able to come here to this community and help us out with that,” said Charles Pierce-El with the Greater South Side Homeowners Association.
Friday’s event was hosted by the Greater South Side Homeowners Association and the Soul Project.
