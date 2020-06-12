Interactive Maps

Restart NY

Coronavirus Coverage

Senior Spotlight


CNY Cases Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

Mobile food pantry hosts free distribution in Syracuse’s south side

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

(WSYR-TV) — The pandemic has been hitting families and many have been struggling to put food on the table. Friday afternoon, a helping hand was given to those in need.

A mobile food pantry set up shop on the city’s south side on Friday. Anyone was able to stop by and get a free box of food.

There were no income requirements. Those taking part said it’s just one way of giving back.

“This is a food desert and anytime we can get this type of helping coming in our community is a plus for underprivileged… people… everything that the food bank has is all nutritious, so it’s a blessing they are able to come here to this community and help us out with that,” said Charles Pierce-El with the Greater South Side Homeowners Association.

Friday’s event was hosted by the Greater South Side Homeowners Association and the Soul Project.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected