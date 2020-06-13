Interactive Maps

Restart NY

Coronavirus Coverage

Senior Spotlight


CNY Cases Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

Mobile home considered total loss after fire in Weedsport, no injuries

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

WEEDSPORT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Fire crews are investigating a fire that started early Saturday morning, and destroyed a mobile home in Weedsport. 

According to the Weedsport Fire Department, the blaze started at approximately 2:20 a.m. on Saturday in the Kenyon Landing Mobile Home Park. 

Two people were inside when the fire started, but thankfully both were able to get out safely. 

After it took about three hours to completely extinguish the blaze, the fire department considered the mobile home a “total loss.”

The fire is still under investigation, as fire crews are looking for the cause of the fire.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected