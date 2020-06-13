Mobile home considered total loss after fire in Weedsport, no injuries

WEEDSPORT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Fire crews are investigating a fire that started early Saturday morning, and destroyed a mobile home in Weedsport.
According to the Weedsport Fire Department, the blaze started at approximately 2:20 a.m. on Saturday in the Kenyon Landing Mobile Home Park.
Two people were inside when the fire started, but thankfully both were able to get out safely.
After it took about three hours to completely extinguish the blaze, the fire department considered the mobile home a “total loss.”
The fire is still under investigation, as fire crews are looking for the cause of the fire.
