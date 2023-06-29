JAMESVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County 911 received a call about a fire at a mobile home in Jamesville just before 4 p.m. today, June 29.

Firefighter units from the surrounding area arrived to the scene along East Seneca Turnpike and found the mobile home engulfed in flames.

The fire was put out, but the mobile home suffered serious damage.

Photos of the damage can be seen below:

The Southwood Volunteer Fire Department said in a Facebook post that no injuries occurred, but the mobile home is “a total loss.”

Two people impacted by the fire, an adult and a 14-year-old, have received financial assistance from the American Red Cross, which can be used for necessities, such as food, shelter and clothing.