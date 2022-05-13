CAMILLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Prom and senior ball season are underway with graduation just around the corner. It’s a happy time for many teenagers and their families, but all too often this time of year ends in tragedy. On Friday West Genesee High School held a mock car crash, as students watched how one poor decision could change their life in a matter of seconds.

A mother crying and screaming in disbelief, after finding out her son was one of the teenagers involved in a serious car crash. Police and paramedics responding to the horrific scene as if it were real. But it’s not, its a simulation for seniors at West Genesee High School in Camillus.

“It was honestly very scary to see,” says Grace Lannon, a senior at West Genesee High School.

In the scenario, two cars and four teenagers are involved in a deadly car crash. A young girl driving under the influence goes through a stop sign and is hit by another car, killing that person and injuring her two friends. After failing the sobriety test, she’s put in handcuffs and driven away by police.

“It’s really scary. I don’t think it’s something anyone is prepared for,” says Max Lauricella, a senior at West Genesee High School.

The mock car crash comes just before senior ball, which is happening Friday night. It’s a time when teens are tempted to take risks that may end in tragedy.

“This is a time of celebration, it’s a time to be with friends to reminisce four years of high school and where their all going from here. We want it to be that kind of a night that they remember for the good reasons and not because of a tragic event because of poor decision making,” says James Nightingale, captain of the Camillus Police Department.

A sobering message they hope sinks in. West Genesee High School says almost 330 senior students attended Friday’s mock DWI, with many of them planning to drive to tonight’s senior ball.