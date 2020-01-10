Model UN event kicks off in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Opening ceremonies kicked off on Friday for the Central New York Model United Nations event. It is being held at Hendricks Chapel at Syracuse University.

The Fayetteville-Manlius Model United Nations Club has been running the conference for 37 years and hosts over 20 schools and more than 700 students from across the state for vigorous debate, pose as UN delegates and will debate on current topics that affect the modern world, something students say will help them in the future.

“I hope to go to college for engineering and I think that is an uncommon combination, seeing something that’s a little more focused in social sciences, but I think, especially in science class, I see this helping me with research and stuff like that and also just delegating tasks will prove to be, just general leadership skills I learned here are very important and helpful in any workspace,” said Ryan Roos, Co-Secretary General.

Students from F-M prepare for this conference during the year in order to chair committees while keeping up on current events in order to host informed, high-level debate.

