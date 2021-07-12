Mohawk Valley CC offering PPE training

UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Mohawk Valley Community College is offering free PPE training to those in Central New York.

MVCC received the grant from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). The 90-minute training will educate workers on the safety of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and will also provide complimentary PPE to all trainees.

The training will cover recognition, avoidance, and prevention of hazards in the workplace and will be translated into multiple languages.

For more information, contact Terésa Fava-Schram, coordinator of Workforce Development at MVCC, at 315-792-5681 or email Terésa at tfavaschram@mvcc.edu.