UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The MVCC Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems Club has announced the ‘2022 Drone Festival’ taking place on Saturday, April 30th, and has invited the public to attend.

The event is scheduled to take place from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm at the Utica Campus’ Main Quad and will feature several interactive demonstrations, including race drones, flight demos, hands-on racing simulations, and more!

A food truck will also be on-site and anyone who attendees will have the opportunity to pilot a mini-drone or hoverboard!

In case of rain, the festival will have a make-up date on Sunday, May 1st.