UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Due to the lockdown at Mohawk Valley Community College, the polling site that was originally located on the campus has been moved.

The new site is at the Utica Fire Department Station 3. The address is 1501 Mohawk Street, Utica.

Polls will be open until 9 p.m.

“The decision to move the polling site has been made in consultation with local authorities, and it is essential to ensure that all eligible voters in the affected districts have the opportunity to cast their ballots,” said the Oneida County Board of Elections.

If any voter faces difficulties accessing the new polling location or requires any more information, they are encouraged to contact the Oneida County Board of Elections at (315) 798-5765 or visit www.ocgovboe.net