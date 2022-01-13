Mohawk Valley YWCA talks impact of Cuomo’s sexual assault charge dismissal

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Now that former Governor Andrew Cuomo will not face criminal charges for the sexual assault allegations brought against him Eyewitness News spoke with the Mohawk Valley YWCA about the decisions impact.

“they’re hearing things like you’re not believed it’s not worth it because its you’re reputation now that’s tarnished and there’s no justice here which is really sad for women,” said Dianne Stancato.

However, Dianne says that we should look to the cases where there has been justice for hope and encouragement.

“I’m thinking Weinstein, ghislaine Maxwell and R. Kelly. There is hope for women to come forward and we don’t see what’s happening in the day to day business world we don’t see that the allegations are investigated as either founded or unfounded,” said Stancato.

When asked about how we can encourage women to come forward and create a change in the workplace and other environments, Dianne explains that she thinks there will always be challenges, but remember that the state mandated workplace definition of sexual harassment…

“Is any unwanted verbal or physical advance sexually explicit or derogatory statement or sexually discriminatory remark that is offensive to the recipient or that interferes with their job performance and I think that emphasis offensive to the recipient so you may think it is not offensive but if the person you’re saying it to thinks its offensive now it becomes harassment,” said Stancato.

In order to create change and prevent these situations Dianne says the focus needs to be on proper education and making the process of coming forward easier on victims.

“Pay attention in your mandatory sexual harassment trainings or harassment trainings at work. Make sure that becomes a priority in your organization earlier because if you think there’s a stigma against a women reporting this imagine if it’s a man. So we have to make it easier for people to come forward,” said Stancato.