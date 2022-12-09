SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The mom charged with murdering her son after he was found neglected to death was indicted Friday on federal charges of collecting his Social Security disability benefits after he died.

43-year-old Lisa Waldron, of Palmero, was formally charged by a grand jury with 14 counts of Social Security fraud and 11 counts of theft of government property.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office accuses Waldron of collecting $6,000 worth of monthly checks from June 2021 to April 2022, the month following Brooks died (May of 2021).

Brooks, who suffered from cerebral palsy, died from malnutrition. His wheelchair was found urine-soaked and moldy.

Waldon is also accused of misusing benefits while Jordan Brooks was still alive, totaling nearly $7,000.

In addition to these new charges, Lisa Waldron is pending trial on the murder charges.

Her husband and the boy’s step dad, Anthony Waldron, is also facing murder charges in a sperate case. His trial is scheduled for April of 2023.