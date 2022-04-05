ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The country, state and Onondaga County all broke a record in 2020 for opioid overdose deaths. Across the country, there were more than 91,000 drug-involved overdose deaths and more than 68,000 opioid-involved overdose deaths that year.

In New York, there were 4,965 drug-involved overdose deaths in 2020. That same year, there were 4,233 overdose deaths involving opioids.

Each number represents a person and a family.

“It’s not surprising,” said Ellen Earley, a mother whose daughter, Saige died from an overdose. “It’s, it’s disappointing, it’s discouraging. I know the numbers they released, I believe were prior to the pandemic and things have only gotten worse with the pandemic.”

In September of 2018, Earley’s daughter Saige became part of those statistics at the age of 23 after being prescribed an opioid after getting her wisdom teeth removed.

“Within three weeks she was addicted. Within a month she was gone from my house using heroin. She did find recovery so she was in rehab.” Ellen Earley, a mother who lost her daughter to an opioid overdose

Earley said Saige did well for a year, returned to the area and relasped and died. Earley is now taking care of her grandson who is six years old now. Her pain and outrage are now purpose and outreach to other families.

“Because I’ve been helped by people that have been in my situation, I want to help others,” Earley said.

If you want to reach out to Earley, you can email her: sparklingbytheway@gmail.com

The Onondaga County Health Department is still finalizing numbers for 2021 and expects to release them next week.