SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s just a pile of rock here now, but if things go the way Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon hopes, it will be the home of the aquarium he proposed.

“When you’re a growing community and you have companies coming here, they’re going to have to recruit thousands of people to work here,” McMahon said. “And you’re going to have to retain thousands of employees, you need to have amenities in the community to support that.”

Critics of the proposed $85-million project say there are better ways to spend that money, which includes addressing poverty, not just in Syracuse but the county.

“We’ve identified in the strategic, well thought out plan to address the human capital impacts of the pandemic, to address the infrastructure needs, and then to address the parts of the economy that are still ailing. So, we’ve already put forward lots of money in these other categories,” McMahon explained.

The County Executive says now it’s time to use the funding to support the hospitality industry. McMahon adds, that if the county is able to build it, other developers will come.

“We’ve had multiple conversations with partners who are waiting on this aquarium project to happen cause that’s going to drive the density to redevelop other land there. Not just COR but other projects around there as well.”

None of that can happen until the aquarium project is approved. McMahon said if it doesn’t get approved that money will go into the savings account.

The vote is expected to go before the full legislature, Tuesday at 1 p.m.