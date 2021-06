DEWITT, N.Y (WSYR-TV) — A crash along Interstate 481 in DeWitt this afternoon tied up traffic.

NewsChannel 9 got a hold of a picture of what the scene looked like from a DOT traffic camera. There are not many details right now, but dispatchers told NewsChannel 9 that it happened around 2 p.m. right by Jamesville road.

The crash caused backups before finally being cleared about 90 minutes later. There is no word on injuries. DeWitt police are investigating.