Monday marks 10th day of protests in City of Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Monday marked 10 days of protests in the City of Syracuse and protesters spent the day marching around the Syracuse University Hill.

Protesters shouted “Black Lives Matter” Hands up, don’t shoot!” throughout the city on Monday.

Organizers made it a point to go near the athletic facilities and campus, where protests against racism were conducted last year.

“We wanted to let the students of SU know that we stand with them — even though we are fighting against police brutality — that is an issue that does not need to go on in our city,” said organizer Curtis Chaplin. “We are hoping to link up with them.”

A group of around 100 people marched for miles and plan on doing so for at least 40 days. They have covered each side of the city.

Organizers gave NewsChannel 9 insight on where they choose to go each day. On Tuesday, protesters will go to James Street and then make their way through the Sedgewick neighborhood.

It is actually planned because these are the people we want to have involved right? And they are not involving themselves. We are here for the equality, peace and love so we can all meet in the middle, but if people are looking at us from the outside and you are not participating — that means you are adding on to the problem instead of being a solution. Organizer Nathaniel Flagg

For more than a week, protests have been peaceful in the City of Syracuse, including Saturday where more than 1,000 people gathered and marched.