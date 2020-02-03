Monday marks 81st anniversary of Collins Block fire

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Monday, the Syracuse Fire Department will be remembering nine of their own who were killed 81 years ago in the Collins Block fire on East Genesee Street.
It was in 1939 when eight firefighters became trapped in the basement. The ninth died from a heart attack a day later.
The ceremony is happening Monday at 9:30 a.m. at Firefighter’s Memorial Park on South Townsend Street.
The Collins Block fire remains the deadliest in the department’s history.
