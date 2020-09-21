Monday Night Football can be seen on NewsChannel 9 tonight

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — “Dancing With the Stars” fans will have to wait one more night to see the popular show.

In honor of the 50th anniversary of Monday Night Football, the game between the Las Vegas Raiders and New Orleans Saints will be seen on NewsChannel 9. Kickoff is at 8 p.m.

Monday Night Football debuted on ABC 50 years ago tonight, when the Cleveland Browns battled the New York Jets. The game also marks the first game in Las Vegas, after the Raiders moved from Oakland after last season.

Las Vegas Raiders players warms up during an NFL football training camp practice at Allegiant Stadium, Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Because of tonight’s football game, “Dancing with the Stars” will be seen Tuesday night at 8:00 p.m. on NewsChannel 9.