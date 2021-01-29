Money in Your Pocket: Housing Market 1/29/21

(WSYR-TV) — If you’ve been looking to buy a house in Central New York, you might have been having a lot of problems. And that’s because there’s just not that much for sale around here. It really is a seller’s market.

But don’t feel bad. It’s not just here. It’s all across the U.S.

This is housing inventory, homes for sale, and it goes all the way back to 2017. Basically, what you see is back in 2017, there were about 1.6 million homes for sale. Fast forward to now, the shaded area, and there’s now less than 700,000 homes in the U.S. for sale again.

There are some complications with the economy here.

Number one, it means if you are looking to sell your house, you are inn a pretty good situation. But number 2, that could be a positive for the economy. It means we need more houses. This means more houses will likely be getting built.

That’s good for the economy. The housing market puts a lot of money into the economy and getting back to a higher supply. But if you are looking to sell now, you’re in a good spot.