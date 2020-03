SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) -- The Big Rock Summer Tour featuring legendary rock acts RATT, Tom Kiefer from Cinderella, Skid Row, and Slaughter is coming to the Saint Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview on August 25th.

"We're looking forward to layin' it down on The Big Rock Summer Tour. The band is firing on all cylinders and more than ready for the shows with some great bands. Let the games begin!" said Stephen Pearcy, the founder, singer, and songwriter of RATT. Instrumental to the glam rock scene of the '80s, RATT's influence shaped generations of rock bands worldwide. They are best known for songs like "Round and Round", "Back For More", and "Wanted Man".