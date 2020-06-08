Monroe Co. man on administrative leave after tearing down Black Lives Matter artwork

VILLAGE OF FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Monroe County man has been placed on administrative leave after tearing down artwork related to Black Lives Matter.
A group of men in Fairport were seen tearing down the art. This was caught on camera by a bystander.
One of those men has been identified as an employee of Fairport Brewing Company. The company released a statement in support of the movement and also made a donation to the cause.
The art, which was posted as part of a local art series called Project Air, was aimed to spread awareness of the Black Lives Matter movement.
The Village of Fairport is asking community members not to put signage on public property, as it is against local codes.
