Monroe County teen starts petition to move the Super Bowl to Saturday

MONROE COUNTY, NY (WSYR-TV) — If a Monroe County teen had his way it would be “Super Bowl Saturday,” instead of Sunday.

16-year-old Frankie Ruggeri’s wants to change the day of America’s biggest game, the Super Bowl. His reasoning behind wanting to change the date is because no one wants to get up on a Monday morning after such a late night watching the big game.

Frankie proposes that Saturday would be better, allowing people to sleep in on Sunday.

He’s started a change.org petition to get others behind his idea, starting with the 2021 Super Bowl.

Frank Ruggeri, Frankie’s father, said, “He was persistent, very persistent, and he really believed it was a good cause. So I said, ‘Frankie, go for it. Do what you gotta do.”

Frankie Ruggeri said, “I’d like for the Super Bowl to be on Saturdays because of schools are not open the next day, no school the next morning, no work. Might as well make it Saturday.”

Similar efforts in the past have been unsuccessful, largely because the NFL believes television ratings and revenue will be stronger by keeping its big game on Sundays.

More from NewsChannel 9: