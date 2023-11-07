SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Your favorite family-friendly monster truck show is set to return to Syracuse in 2024.

The 12,000 pound trucks will be back at the JMA Wireless Dome for Monster Jam on April 6, 2024, at 3 p.m.

Advance purchase tickets are available now for the event, and tickets to the general public will go on sale next week on Nov. 14.

Courtesy of Monster Jam.

Fans will be able to see the massive trucks up close, meet their favorite drivers and crews, get autographs and take pictures. Other activities include the Sand Box play area, UNOH tire demonstration, coloring and temporary tattoo station, and new photo ops including the chance to take a photo with the Series trophy.

“The Stadium Championship Series East features 12 skilled athletes battling for the championship while tearing up the dirt in intense competitions of speed and skill,” stated Monster Jam.

Monster truck lineup:

Grave Digger ® driven by Tyler Menninga

driven by Tyler Menninga Max-D ® driven by Tom Meents

driven by Tom Meents Zombie ® driven by Bari Musawwir

driven by Bari Musawwir Great Clips Mohawk Warrior ® driven by Bryce Kenny;

driven by Bryce Kenny; El Toro Loco ® driven by Jamey Garner

driven by Jamey Garner Lucas Stabilizer™ driven by Cynthia Gauthier

Megalodon ® driven by Todd LeDuc

driven by Todd LeDuc Black Pearl driven by Cole Venard

driven by Cole Venard Jester driven by Matt Pagliarulo

Kraken driven by Nick Pagliarulo

Bad Company driven by John Gordon

Shaker driven by Ryan Disharoon

The Pit Party is open this year from 10:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. An event ticket is required for entry.