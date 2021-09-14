Monster Jam set to return to Carrier Dome in spring 2022- learn how to get tickets

SYRACUSE. N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Monster Jam is officially set to return to Syracuse this spring, and this year it will celebrate it’s 30th Anniversary.

The Monster Jam Pit Party will be held on Saturday, April 16, 2022 at the Carrier Dome from 2:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., with the Monster Jam competition starting at 7 p.m. At the Pit Party, you can see monster trucks up close, meet your favorite drivers and crews, and have photo-taking opportunities.





Monster Jam will feature rivalries, stunts, and competition for the Event Championship, and the Stadium Series Champion will have the opportunity to compete in the Monster Jam World Finals for the title of World Champion. The 2022 Monster Jam World Finals will be held in Orlando, Florida from May 21 to 22, 2022.

Pre-sale tickets are available starting Tuesday, September 14 for Monster Jam Preferred Customers and they will go on sale to the general public on September 21.

Tickets to the Monster Jam and Pit Party can be purchased here. The truck lineup can be found below.

Grave Digger ® driven by Adam Anderson

driven by Adam Anderson Max-D™ driven by Colton Eichelberger

Monster Mutt ® driven by Charlie Pauken

driven by Charlie Pauken Great Clips Mohawk Warrior ® driven by Bryce Kenny

driven by Bryce Kenny Bakugan Dragonoid™ driven by Camden Murphy

Soldier Fortune™ driven by Kayla Blood

Megalodon ® driven by Cory Rummell

driven by Cory Rummell El Toro Loco ® driven by Kraig Champion

driven by Kraig Champion Avenger driven by Jim Koehler

Axe driven by Chris Koehler

Monster Jam is monitoring changes to government mandates, public health guidelines and industry standards, and is working closely with the Carrier Dome to adjust protocols for the safety and wellness of guests based on state and local requirements. Check the Carrier Dome’s website for updates on policies.