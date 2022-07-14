(WSYR-TV) — The Renegade Monster Truck Nationals return to Fulton this Friday and Saturday night. Corey Reed, the track’s General manager, says you can expect controlled chaos at the event. The trucks have jumps to speed to, things to crush, and more.

Cory Reed says that prepping the track for such an event is no easy task. “A big thing was just making sure we had all the right stuff for them to use to build a great racetrack,” he explains.

Reed also shares that the venue is perfect for the event with the way it is structured; there is opportunity for a lot of speed and a lot of air. He recommends getting to the event early, going to the pit party, and getting the full experience. Bring ear protection for kids.

The expected crowd includes about 9,000 people each night. The first show is Friday night at 7 p.m. and the second show is Saturday evening at 5 p.m.

Tickets can be found online, or they can be purchased at the gate.