Moonlight Movie Series returns July 1

AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Moonlight Movie Series is returning to the Finger Lakes Drive-In July 1.

The series offers nine movie nights that will run through August 26th. Admission is $10 per car. Pre-sale tickets can be purchased online at www.moonlightmoviescny.com.

The movie lineup is as follows:

Week 1: July 1st “Will Smith Night”

Men In Black

I Am Legend

Week 2: July 8th

Sing

The Greatest Showman

Week 3: July 15th “Shark Week”

Shark Tale

Jaws

Week 4: July 22nd “Christmas in July”

A Christmas Story

National Lampoons Christmas Vacation

Week 5: July 29th

The Hangover

Pineapple Express

Week 6: August 5th “Adam Sandler Night”

Big Daddy

Billy Madison

Week 7: August 12 “Family Night”

Shrek

Trolls

Week 8: August 19 “Jim Carrey Night”

Dumb & Dumber

Ace Ventura Pet Dective

Week 9: August 26 “Ladies Night”