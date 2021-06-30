Moonlight Movie Series returns July 1

AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Moonlight Movie Series is returning to the Finger Lakes Drive-In July 1. 

The series offers nine movie nights that will run through August 26th. Admission is $10 per car. Pre-sale tickets can be purchased online at www.moonlightmoviescny.com.  

The movie lineup is as follows: 

 Week 1: July 1st “Will Smith Night” 

  • Men In Black 
  • I Am Legend 

Week 2: July 8th 

  • Sing 
  • The Greatest Showman 

Week 3: July 15th “Shark Week” 

  • Shark Tale 
  • Jaws 

Week 4: July 22nd “Christmas in July” 

  • A Christmas Story 
  • National Lampoons Christmas Vacation 

Week 5: July 29th 

  • The Hangover 
  • Pineapple Express 

Week 6: August 5th “Adam Sandler Night” 

  • Big Daddy 
  • Billy Madison 

Week 7: August 12 “Family Night” 

  • Shrek 
  • Trolls 

Week 8: August 19 “Jim Carrey Night” 

  • Dumb & Dumber 
  • Ace Ventura Pet Dective 

Week 9: August 26 “Ladies Night” 

  • Notebook 
  • A Walk To Remember 

