Moonlight Movie Series returns July 1

AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Moonlight Movie Series is returning to the Finger Lakes Drive-In July 1.
The series offers nine movie nights that will run through August 26th. Admission is $10 per car. Pre-sale tickets can be purchased online at www.moonlightmoviescny.com.
The movie lineup is as follows:
Week 1: July 1st “Will Smith Night”
- Men In Black
- I Am Legend
Week 2: July 8th
- Sing
- The Greatest Showman
Week 3: July 15th “Shark Week”
- Shark Tale
- Jaws
Week 4: July 22nd “Christmas in July”
- A Christmas Story
- National Lampoons Christmas Vacation
Week 5: July 29th
- The Hangover
- Pineapple Express
Week 6: August 5th “Adam Sandler Night”
- Big Daddy
- Billy Madison
Week 7: August 12 “Family Night”
- Shrek
- Trolls
Week 8: August 19 “Jim Carrey Night”
- Dumb & Dumber
- Ace Ventura Pet Dective
Week 9: August 26 “Ladies Night”
- Notebook
- A Walk To Remember