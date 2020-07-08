Moonlight Movie Series returns to Finger Lakes Drive-In

AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Moonlight Movie Series returns to the silver screen tonight at the Finger Lakes Drive-In in Auburn.
The double feature begins at 9 p.m. with “Bad Moms” followed by “Bridesmaids” at 10:30 p.m.
The box office opens at 7:45 p.m.
Remember to bring your mask. You’ll need it if you are getting out of your car for concessions or to use the restroom.
For a full schedule visit FingerLakesDriveIn.com
