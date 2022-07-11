SYRACUSE N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For those of you looking for a family activity on Monday nights, the Moonlight Movie Series at the St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview is making a return on July 11 and will run every Monday until July 28.

Each week, the Amphitheater will host a double feature film. Guests can sit within the amphitheater or on the lawn with blankets and lawn chairs.

The movie extravaganza kicks off on July 11, with the gates opening at 5:30 p.m. The first showing will begin at 6 p.m. and the second film will follow.

“We’re thrilled to be able to bring this free movie series back to the Lakeview Amphitheater. This great summer series continues to grow and had become a weekly family outing for many people from Onondaga County before the pandemic hit. We’re excited to have families come out to enjoy the beautiful scenery and fun movies once again,” says Carrie Wojtaszek, Chief Operating Officer of Galaxy Media.

Entry to the movie showings are free along with parking. Guests are welcomed to park in the Orange lot.

The event will happen no matter the weather, as there is seating available under the pavilion in case of rain.

There will also be food trucks at each event that will offer snacks and beverages. Guests can also bring their own food and drink in a cooler, but no glass containers are allowed.

The movie lineup is as follows:

July 11: Moana and Encanto

July 18: Matilda and Brave

July 25 (Christmas in July): The Polar Express and Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas