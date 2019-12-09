Shaolin Moore pleads guilty to noise violation after controversial arrest earlier this year

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Six months after Shaolin Moore’s controversial arrest, he plead guilty on Monday, December 9 to a noise violation and paid a $75 fine.

Moore was pulled over for loud music on Grace Street on May 31 earlier this year.

The traffic stop was captured on video by his passenger, and posted to social media which sparked questions about the officer’s use of force. The two Syracuse police officers involved were cleared of using excessive force, but were disciplined for unprofessional conduct.

As for the resisting arrest charge, the case has been adjourned in contemplation of dismissal. If Moore does not get in trouble during the next six months, the charges will be dismissed.

Moore’s attorney says they plan to sue the Syracuse Police Department in federal court for excessive force.

