Moravia Fire Department saves dog from cliff, reuniting her with family

MORAVIA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A pup is home safe Tuesday thanks to the Moravia Fire Department. Crews repelled down a cliff Monday night to rescue “Socks”. They put her in a harness before lowering her to the bottom of the cliff and carrying her back up to her family. “Socks” is doing great.

