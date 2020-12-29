Moravia Fire Department saves dog from cliff, reuniting her with family

MORAVIA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A pup is home safe Tuesday thanks to the Moravia Fire Department. Crews repelled down a cliff Monday night to rescue “Socks”. They put her in a harness before lowering her to the bottom of the cliff and carrying her back up to her family. “Socks” is doing great.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Tops Friendly Markets to offer COVID-19 vaccine in phase two of national rollout
- Cortland County Sheriff’s looking for vehicle involved in hit-and-run Christmas weekend
- Federal restrictions lifted on canned wine sales
- Free COVID-19 testing clinic for asymptomatic Cayuga County residents on Wednesday
- Inside the Buffalo Huddle: Bills look to clinch #2 AFC seed in Week 17
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App