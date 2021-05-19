Lady A and the Jonas Brothers announce dates for the St. Joseph’s Amp this summer

NASHVILLE, TN – JULY 04: Hillary Scott, Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood of the band Lady Antebellum perform at the 2018 Let Freedom Sing! Music City July 4th concert on July 4, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Many summer event venues are continuing to announce the acts that are coming to Central New York now that capacity limits are increasing and vaccination rates are rising.

Wednesday morning two big acts announced they’re coming to the St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview.

The country music group Lady “A” will perform at the Amp on August 14th.

To say we are beyond excited for this announcement is a huge understatement. We cannot wait to hit the road this summer on the #WhatASongCanDoTour with @CarlyPearce @NikoMoon and @TenilleArts! Tickets on sale next Friday! https://t.co/rZDTH2JZTI pic.twitter.com/ygqF10mLUh — Lady A (@ladya) May 19, 2021

The Jonas Brothers will be playing on September 26th with country star Kelsea Ballerini. They’ll also be playing at Darien Lake the day before, on September 25th.