More Board of Elections workers test positive for COVID-19 after initial positive case

State Senate Candidate Mark Venesky joins other volunteers and Board of Elections staff to begin counting absentee ballots at the Onondaga County Board of Elections.

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon confirmed Sunday to NewsChannel 9 that more workers of the Board of Elections have tested positive for COVID-19.

McMahon was not able to confirm the number of cases.

The spread comes as a result of an initial Board of Elections staff member testing positive on Friday.

The first confirmed case immediately forced the pause of absentee ballot counting, even though the sick worker wasn’t involved and last at the Board of Elections offices on Thursday, Nov. 5.

Counting of absentee ballots began Tuesday, Nov. 10. Up to 100 people were at the Board of Elections for the ballot counting, including elections workers, campaign workers, attorneys, and reporters.

After the first case, the Board of Elections staff went for coronavirus testing.

Elections Commissioner Dustin Czarny confirms to NewsChannel 9 that he and his fellow commissioner, Michele Sardo, have tested negative.

The commissioners expect to release more information Monday.