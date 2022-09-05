SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) Clouds have rolled into Central new York and they will be slow to depart.

TONIGHT:

As low pressure slowly moves away from the area tonight, showers will taper to areas of drizzle/mist this evening with lows in the low 60s. There should be patchy fog around too during the night.

TUESDAY:

Now while low pressure and its frontal system are slowly tracking southeast and away from Central New York Monday night into Tuesday, our weather is slow to improve.

A lot of moisture will be left in the lower atmosphere from Monday’s rain and the wind is light. That is not a good recipe for clearing and sunshine for us.

On top of this, we wouldn’t be surprised if there was a lingering shower or some drizzle/mist around at times on Tuesday, especially during the morning.

Highs Tuesday are a touch warmer, but still a bit cool for early September in CNY. We are thinking highs warm into the low 70s.

MIDWEEK:

We do have some good news for the midweek as Back to School week ramps up for the kids.

High pressure is building in from Canada helping dry the atmosphere out for the mid to late week time frame. This means some sunshine developing Wednesday afternoon, especially north of Syracuse.

Finally, high pressure builds south from Canada in the Thursday through Friday timeframe bringing a return of bright sunshine!

That sun will also warm us up quickly so look for temperatures closer to 80 or better, especially come Friday. For this point in September, those are warmer than normal days!

Stay tuned for updates.