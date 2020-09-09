More CNY districts have their first day of school

(WSYR-TV) — From Kindergarten to High School, going back to school continued on Wednesday across Central New York.

It was the first day of school for Baldwinsville, Onondaga Central, Solvay, Westhill and Cazenovia District students.

But, the first day of school doesn’t look the same for all of them.

Baldwinsville, Westhill, Solvay and Onondaga Central School Districts are all operating on hybrid plans. This means students will be in-person and online.

All Cazenovia students will attend school in-person.