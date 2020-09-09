More CNY districts have their first day of school

(WSYR-TV) — From Kindergarten to High School, going back to school continued on Wednesday across Central New York.
It was the first day of school for Baldwinsville, Onondaga Central, Solvay, Westhill and Cazenovia District students.
But, the first day of school doesn’t look the same for all of them.
Baldwinsville, Westhill, Solvay and Onondaga Central School Districts are all operating on hybrid plans. This means students will be in-person and online.
All Cazenovia students will attend school in-person.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Amtrak to furlough 2,000 employees in October, members of Congress urge to stop it
- Media Availability 9/9: QB Daniel Jones, C Nick Gates, DL Dalvin Tomlinson
- Jordan-Elbridge shares photos of COVID-19 adapted buildings
- Bills DE Jerry Hughes leads initiative to provide city of Buffalo students and teachers with internet services
- For each complaint, Syracuse mayor says he’s also heard appreciation for parking ticket payback program
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App