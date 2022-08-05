SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – It’s a steam bath across CNY to end the week into the first weekend of August, but what about the rain/storm chances? Find out below what the odds are of getting wet heading into the weekend.

OVERNIGHT:

It’s another stuffy night across CNY with any shower few and far between overnight. Lows drop to around 70.

WEEKEND:

It looks like a cold front is going to stall out and essentially fall apart just off to the south of CNY Friday night/Saturday. What does this mean for the first weekend of August weatherwise? If you have outdoor plans this weekend hopefully it involves water because it’s going to be hot and muggy with what looks to be a good amount of dry time too.

Saturday we are quick to warm with hazy sunshine, so most areas are well into the 80s by noon with some spots (like Syracuse) closing in on 90 degrees already. At the very least, the heating of the day will get some showers and storms to bubble up in the afternoon, much like we saw on Friday afternoon. The greatest threat from any storm will be some torrential rain which could cause a localized flood threat.

We’ll repeat the drill on Sunday as it remains hazy hot and humid and there should be more scattered showers and storms in the afternoon.

Looking for relief? You are going to have to wait until the middle of next week for a noticeable drop in both temperature and humidity.

The mechanism to bring the change is a cold front that likely come through Central New York. Until then the fans and air conditioners will be working overtime.