More details released on Thursday’s officer-involved shooting in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s not typical for Syracuse Police Chief Kenton Buckner to hold a formal press conference on the day of an officer-involved shooting. but in the interest of transparency, he felt it was needed with police being questioned for their actions all across the world right now.

Chief Buckner says what happened Thursday on the south side of Syracuse wasn’t “typical” either. It was their shot spotter technology alerting police that gunfire had been going off on Mark Avenue.

On a usual call like this, police find shell casings and store it away for later. but this time, they were approached by an armed man.

Syracuse police say Jakelle Davis, 23, was shot in the neck and jaw area on Thursday after attempting to pull a gun on police. Davis is in stable condition and expected to survive.

We’re also now finding out that none of the three responding officers had body cameras. Chief Buckner tells us this is a funding issue. They currently only 105 body cameras for their 240 police officers who need them.

“I will tell you that a number of our officers have body cameras. Obviously, our organization is not fully outfitted. We are actually in the process of getting cameras for all of our uniform division and for other units we feel are appropriate to have body cameras. It was strictly a financial issue,” Buckner said.

Syracuse police spent Thursday canvassing the area of the shooting, looking for any street cameras or eyewitnesses that may be able to tell them what exactly happened on Mark Avenue Thursday morning.

The three responding officers have now been placed on administrative leave.

